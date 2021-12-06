Netanyahu Asks for Extended Security After Threats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 5:08 pm |

Israeli Opposition Leader and Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu has asked for an extension of high-level security, in the light of threats against his family, according to media reports on Monday night.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office obtained by the Walla news site, Netanyahu’s chief of staff stated that the threats necessitate a high-level security detail, even though he is no longer prime minister.

“Do not view the murder threats to the family of former prime minister Netanyahu as threats coming from delusional people,” the letter reads, “since it is precisely from these people that the next murder may come.”

The letter also suggests that Iran or another enemy nation could attempt to harm his family.

The current level of protection for his family members is set to expire next week, six months after Netanyahu left office.