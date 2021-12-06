Lapid Headed for Cairo

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 1:42 pm |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled for a visit to Cairo this week for a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry and other Egyptian officials.

On the agenda will be the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Egyptian attempts to broker a longterm ceasefire with Hamas, as well as the issue of the Israelis and the remains of Israelis being held in Gaza.

In September, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Sharm el-Sheikh with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, for the first such summit between Israeli and Egyptian leaders in more than a decade

It is not yet clear whether Lapid will be meeting with Sissi during his visit.