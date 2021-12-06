Erdan: Does the U.N. See the Murder of Some Israelis as ‘Justified’?

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:22 am |

Police officers at the scene of the shooting and stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Nov. 21. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan sent a sharply worded missive to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after it was revealed that the world body’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had designated Eliyahu David Kay, Hy”d, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim, as a “settler” and that the office differentiated between a citizen’s murder and that of “settler citizens.”

Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, was killed and four people were wounded in a combined shooting/stabbing terrorist attack at the Chain Gate in the Old City on Nov. 21.

“Unfortunately, there is no low the U.N. hasn’t sunk to, and that is why I contacted the U.N. secretary-general and demanded this be corrected immediately,” Erdan said. He added, “I asked for him to personally deal harshly with those who made this immoral and illegal distinction.”

Eliyahu David Kay, Hy”d, seen in the Chabad yeshivah in Kiryat Gat. (Akiva Kirshenbaum)

In his letter to Guterres, Erdan wrote: “Differentiating between different kinds of blood is contemptible and in complete opposition to international law and every human normal – does the U.N. view the murder of some Israeli citizens as a justified act? There is no distinction in international law between different kinds of citizens, not even according to their address or ideological beliefs. The lives of all our citizens are equally important.”

Erdan also commented on the U.N. office’s designation of Kay as a resident of Yehudah and Shomron when he had in fact lived in Modi’in.

“The ‘error’ puts in doubt the veracity of all the U.N. office’s information and raises difficult questions regarding the U.N.’s motives. The site not only errs in its understanding of international law but also distorts facts,” he said.

He concluded: “The Israeli government cannot accept the cheapening or disrespect for our citizens’ lives. The lives of all of Israel’s citizens are equally important, and we expect the U.N. to treat all human lives the same. I demand action be taken to immediately correct this grave injustice.”