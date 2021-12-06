Chareidi Parties Announce Joint Campaign to Oppose Government’s Anti-Religious Agenda

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:31 am |

View of the menorah on the last night of the Chanukah, at the Kosel. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

Shas and United Torah Judaism announced Monday in a joint statement that they will be opening a multi-party headquarters “to prevent the destruction of the Jewish State by the most dangerous government since the founding of Israel.”

They wrote that the headquarters will work in full coordination with the Likud and Religious Zionism parties, to enlist all possible religious entities in a unified manner against the destruction of religion by this government.

“The cry of the Jewish people in Israel and in the Diaspora will be heard, and we shall stand together as one bloc to fight the great destruction this government is trying to do.”

MK Rabbi Uri Maklev said at the joint meeting of the factions: “We must say things with full force, we must gather the public across the country and try to separate the political interest from the war on the mesorah and religion. People must understand that this war is not only political talk. If we succeed in conveying the messages and the public will not allow the government to implement all their reforms and their outlines – this would be the most appropriate reply!”