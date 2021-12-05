Report: Israel Considering 4th Dose of COVID Vaccine for Immunocompromised

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 8:49 am |

An elderly Israel man receives his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a health-care maintenance center in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel will consider authorizing a fourth COVID booster vaccine dose to immunocompromised citizens, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

According to the report, health officials will discuss the potential of administering yet another dose of the vaccine to the most at-risk populations with the spread of the new, worrying Omicron variant.

Israelis with compromised immune systems — including those undergoing cancer treatments — were the first to receive a third booster dose of the COVID vaccine back in July.

Last week, the U.K. announced that its immunosuppressed population could receive a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine.