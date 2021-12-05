Provocation at Kosel Again, as Women of the Wall Bring in Sefer Torah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:33 am |

The Women of the Wall who arrived Sunday for Rosh Chodesh services at the Kosel Plaza managed to bring in a sefer Torah and read from it, contrary to the Kosel regulations prohibiting the bringing in of sifrei Torah to the Plaza.

The provocation comes after Reform MK Gilad Kariv brought in a sefer Torah to the Kosel Plaza two months ago, on Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan, using the immunity granted to him as a Knesset member.

A group of some twenty women provacateurs came to the Kosel, while thousands of Torah-true Jews came to daven for Rosh Chodesh and Chanukah.

Israel Police and members of the Kosel Heritage Foundation called on all to refrain from violence and desecration at the makom kadosh. The director of operations of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Eden Shimon, approached the Women of the Wall group and reminded them of the agreement with the Ministry of Justice and that they were violating law and court decisions and their commitment to President Yitzchak Herzog last month.