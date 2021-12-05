NYPD Officers Join Toy Distribution and Menorah Lighting in Park Slope

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 10:23 am |

NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey lit the menorah in Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, one of the highest in the world, on Motzoei Shabbos, with over 200 people in attendance. Chief Maddrey also distributed toys to children attendings the lighting. The event was hosted by Rabbi Shimon Hecht of the Chabad of Park Slope.

Chief Maddrey stated “its truly an honor to light the Menorah and bring more light to these dark and challenging times. I’ll always stand with the Jewish community and all communities in our great city. Here’s to many more years of accomplishing great things together.”

Joining Chief Maddrey for this historic event was Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor who is the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Outreach for Chief Maddrey and the highest-ranking yarmulke wearing NYPD Officer,; Captain Franz Souffrant, Commanding Officer of the 78 Precinct which is where the Menorah is located; NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel; Detective Mohammad Amen of Community Affairs Outreach and the Muslim Officers Society; Rabbi Moshe Hecht of the Chabad of Windsor Terrace; and Honorary Police Surgeon Dr. Jack Husney.

The Muslim Officers Society sponsored a banner for the base of the menorah that wished the Jewish community a happy Chanukah.