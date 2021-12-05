Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
December 5, 2021
December 5, 2021
א' טבת תשפ"ב
א' טבת תשפ"ב
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Tributes
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Coronavirus
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Harav Edelstein Attends Mesibas Chanukah in Yeshivas Ponevez
Community
Harav Edelstein Attends Mesibas Chanukah in Yeshivas Ponevez
Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:27 am |
א' טבת תשפ"ב
Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:27 am |
א' טבת תשפ"ב
A view of the thousands of
bachurim
at the annual Chanukah
mesibah
in Yeshivas Ponevez in Bnei Brak on Motzoei Shabbos Chanukah.
The Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein,
shlita,
speaks at the Chanukah mesibah.
https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2021/12/05043556/WhatsApp-Video-2021-12-05-at-11.10.29.mp4
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Next