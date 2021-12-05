Community

Harav Edelstein Attends Mesibas Chanukah in Yeshivas Ponevez

A view of the thousands of bachurim at the annual Chanukah mesibah in Yeshivas Ponevez in Bnei Brak on Motzoei Shabbos Chanukah.
The Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, speaks at the Chanukah mesibah.