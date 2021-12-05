Fire Causes Extensive Damage at Yeshiva Torah Vodaas

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 9:45 pm |

(Photos courtesy of David Pancer)

A fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in the elementary school and dormitory building of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas caused extensive damage to the first floor along with smoke damage to the floors above, but with chasdei Hashem it caused no injuries as the building was empty on Sunday afternoon of Chanukah.

There were unconfirmed reports that the fire was caused by some minor repair work being done in one of the first floor rooms. The fire spread to the surrounding area, with smoke billowing from the windows and doors in the rear of the building.

FDNY responded with an all hands alert as they do with any fire involving a school building. The quick response of the fire fighters helped contain the fire to the back of the first floor, where the walls were blackened from the intense heat. The fire was extinguished without any injuries.

The elementary school is in the middle of its annual two day Chanukah recess, and plans are underway to limit the disruption when classes are scheduled to resume later this week.