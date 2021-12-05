De Blasio: Both Shot Might be Needed for Indoor Dining

NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:47 pm |

New York City may raise the requirement for indoor dining and attending indoor events like concerts, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a radio interview.

“With all of our approaches to COVID, we’re going to update them, because we’re dealing with some new challenges at this moment,” de Blasio said. “Look what’s happening in much of Europe, a very troubling reality, and that’s not Omicron, that’s Delta. So, we’re going to keep updating policies regularly to meet this challenge.”

Currently, the city requires one shot of the coronavirus vaccine to eat indoors, exercise in public gyms, and attend indoor events, and Mayor De Blasio is considering requiring two doses for these indoor events.

Last month, New York City made the booster shot available to all vaccinated adults ages 18 and up.

There have been eight recorded cases of the Omicron variant in New York. Scientists and doctors do not yet know if the mutated strain is more infectious or more dangerous than previous strains.