NYPD Precinct in Williamsburg Holds Menorah Lighting

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:10 pm |

NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskie, Councilman and Brooklyn Boro President-elect Antonio Reynoso, and Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor.

On Wednesday evening, the 4th night of Chanukah, the NYPD’s 90th Precinct in Williamsburg together with Rabbi Manny Weiser hosted a Chanukah celebration for cops and community members.

Leaders in attendance included Councilman and Brooklyn Borough President-elect Antonio Reynoso, Community Affairs Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, Deputy Inspector Mark Vazquez ,90th Precinct Commanding Officer Williamsburg Shomrim Coordiantor Yanky Itzkowitz, Chief of Staff to Assembly Member Emily Gallagher Andrew Epstein, Abe Friedman, Joel Friedman, David Heskiel, Moshe Indig, Marcos Masri, Joel Richter, Richie Richter, Abe Rosenberg, Moshe Weiser and 90th Precinct Community Affairs Officers Kenny Dubois and Kenny Melendez, among many others.

Port Authority Police Chaplain Rabbi Mendy Carlebach sponsored the Menorah, and Rabbi Manny Weiser hosted the event.

One passerby who was a Holocaust survivor remarked how meaningful it was to see a Menorah lit on NYPD Police Department Property by police officers.