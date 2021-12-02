Mossad Chief Pledges Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons

YERUSHALAYIM -

A general view of Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria. (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

Mossad chief David Barnea declared on Thursday that espionage arm of the Israeli government will make sure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

“A bad deal, which I hope will not be made, is intolerable to us,” Barnea was quoted as saying in media reports at a ceremony honoring outstanding Mossad agents.

“Iran is striving for regional hegemony, wages terrorism that we are blocking every day around the world, and is continuously threatening stability in the Middle East.

“Our eyes are open, we are prepared, and we will do with our partners in the security establishment everything that is necessary to alleviate the threat against Israel and thwart it by any means.

“Iran will not have nuclear weapons — not in the coming years, not ever. That is my promise, that is Mossad’s promise,” said Barnea.