Kashrus Alert: Kashrus Organizations Warn That Grey Goose Vodka Contains Grape Products

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:47 pm |

Several kashrus organizations have announced that Grey Goose vodka contains grape products which renders it non-kosher. This pertains even to the unflavored vodka produced in France by the company, which Grey Goose lists the ingredients as containing “soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water.”

This morning, the Vaad Hakashrus of Belz USA, under the auspices of the Belzer Dayan Harav Asher Eckstein, shlita, issued a warning which stated that all Grey Goose products, including those listed as unflavored, contain grape alcohol, which renders them stam yeinam which is prohibited. Other kashrus organizations, including cRc (Chicago Rabbinical Council) and OU (Orthodox Union) followed with their own announcements about this development.

Hamodia spoke with several wine and liquor stores in Boro Park and Flatbush who said they were informed of this through customers and immediately took action to tell their customers about the problem.

“I have a large store and I sell both kosher and non-kosher liquors,” said Mr. Orlander, the proprietor of Orlander’s Wine and Spirit in Midwood. “We separate our products, and whenever we have such an issue, we immediately inform our customers about it. Since we heard of the problem a few minutes ago, we have not had any kosher consumers who wanted to purchase it, but of course we will make sure that it is not sold as kosher.”

Hagefen Wine and Liquors of Boro Park told Hamodia that they, too, heard about it from customers and will take action to ensure