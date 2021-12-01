Three Injured in Explosion of Old Aircraft Bomb in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) -

An old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich‘s busy main train station on Wednesday, injuring three people, police said on social media.

One of the three was seriously injured, the Munich fire brigade said.

The explosion happened during drilling work on a construction site, police said. The danger area had been cordoned off.

“There is no danger outside this area,” police said.

Due to the explosion, rail travel to and from the main train station has been suspended, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn. It was not clear when rail traffic would resume.

More than 2,000 tons of live bombs and munitions are discovered each year in Germany, more than 70 years after the end of World War II.

British and American warplanes pummeled the country with 1.5 million ton of bombs that killed 600,000 people. Officials estimate that 15% of the bombs failed to explode, some burrowing six meters (20 feet) deep.