Iran Accuses Israel of Lying, in Vienna Talks

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:52 pm |

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and members of the Iranian delegation wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria this week. (EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran on Wednesday accused Israel of “trumpeting lies to poison” the Vienna talks on reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers and it said all parties in the negotiations faced a test of their political will to complete the job.

“Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter without specifying what Israeli comments he meant.

“All parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job — irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emanuel Macron earlier this week that Iran is merely buying time at the talks in order to continue making progress in its nuclear program, and to gain relief from crippling economic sanctions.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israeli defense officials are sharing intelligence with allies “indicating Iran is continuing to rush toward a nuclear” program ahead of the resumption of the nuclear talks. He called on world powers to exact a “price” from Iran for its continued uranium enrichment in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.