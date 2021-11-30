Yad L’Achim Sends Chanukah Kits to Jews in Arab Countries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6:32 am |

The Chanukah kits sent to Jews in Arab countries. (Yad L’Achim)

Hundreds of Chanukah kits comprising menorahs, candles, dreidels, chocolate gelt and siddurim have been sent by Israel’s kiruv organization Yad L’Achim to Jews in Arab countries, among them Iraq, Yemen, and the territory of Kurdistan.

A special task force, which maintains contact and offers support to these Jews year round, delivered these packages.

“Jews in Arab countries, for the most part, live in fear and observe their Judaism secretively,” said Nir, the task force manager at Yad L’Achim. “Each time, we have to find creative solutions to transfer the kits, whether the four species for Sukkot or menorahs.”

Rabbi Shmuel Lifschitz, one of the heads of Yad L’Achim, said: “We remember well the slogan of our organization: ‘We don’t give up on even a single Jew.’ This is also the reason we make herculean efforts to reach every Jew, man or woman, who turns to us and asks for our help in this regard.”