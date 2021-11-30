Trio Wanted for Harassing Jewish Children in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:32 pm |

Three female suspects are being sought for attacking Jewish children and teenagers in a random string of violence that happened last Friday and this Sunday, the NYPD said on Tuesday.

On Friday, November 26, around 6 p.m. in the vicinity of 254 Skillman Street, the three suspects approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking home with his 3-year-old brother and slapped the younger boy in the face before running away.

On Sunday, November 28, around 5:35 p.m. in the vicinity of 527 DeKalb Avenue, the three same suspects approached an 18-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl who were walking into a store. The suspects grabbed the older girl by the jacket from behind and yanked her to the ground before running off.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 282 Skillman Street, a 9-year-old boy was struck repeatedly on the top of behead from behind.

In all cases, the visibly Jewish targets refused medical attention.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for those who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“We are outraged by this string of attacks targeting Jewish children and youth,” Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director, said in a statement. “Two of the three incidents occurred on the first night of Chanukah, which should be a time of celebration, not fear and trauma for our young people.”

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents.