Shin Bet Localization Law to Monitor Those Affected by Omicron Approved

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:56 am |

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on Sunday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Shin Bet Localization Law to allow Israel’s security service to monitor Israelis affected by the coronavirus omicron variant was approved Tuesday by government ministers.

The coalition battled internal dissent about the law, which threatens to invade citizens’ privacy.

Four ministers opposed the government’s vote: Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Economy Minister Orna Barbibai, Education Minister Yifat Shasha Bitton and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Eli Avidar.

Yesterday the leaders of the right-wing factions in the coalition suggested to the coalition officials that the law be passed quickly in light of the need to “save citizens’ lives.” In their letter, they stressed that they would only agree to this if the whole coalition voted in favor, which is known not to happen today.