KENSINGTON -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:59 pm |

The NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim are looking for a man who stole cellphones from a parked vehicle in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood.

Surveillance footage taken last week Thursday around 11 a.m. shows a man walking up to an SUV on Dahill Road, between Ave. C and Cortelyou Road, and opening the rear gate of the apparently unlocked vehicle, stealing 75 cell phones valued at $10,000.

Shomrim is reminding drivers to always lock their vehicles when they park.

