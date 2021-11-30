IDF Spokesperson Stresses Israel’s Readiness in Face of Iran

Yerushalayim -

Brig. Gen Ran Kochav. (Flash90)

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav outlined the IDF’s readiness for action against Iran if necessary, in an interview Tuesday morning.

“I won’t go into policy details, but as we have said in the past, we are preparing for all eventualities,” Kochav told Kan News. “We have enhanced our level of readiness, and the military and operational spheres are at the forefront of both preventing Iran from establishing itself in the northern arena and preventing it from becoming a threshold state.”

He added that “When I say that we are accelerating our plans against Iran – I mean precisely that.”

Aside from the concern that Iran will advance to becoming a nuclear threshold state, there is the added worry that the world powers are first discussing the removal of sanctions, before setting conditions for Iran. This is in face of the fact that the head of the Iranian delegation has demanded a commitment that the powers will not apply new sanctions.