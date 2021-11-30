Early Omicron Data Shows Vaccines Still Highly Effective

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:11 pm |

People waiting to be vaccinated line up at the entrance to the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Frankfurt exhibition grounds in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Initial data on the Omicron variant received from South Africa and Europe indicate that the current vaccines will continue to be effective against it, according to Israel’s Channel 12 on Tuesday evening.

Those who received three doses (including a booster) of anti-coronavirus vaccine can expect 90 percent protection against Omicron, only slightly less than the 90 percent offered against the Delta variant which preceded it, the report said.

In addition, it appears that immunity against re-infection by recovering patients is double that against Delta.

On the other hand, the first findings do confirm that Omicron may be more dangerous than previous strains for the unvaccinated—2.4 times likely to lead to serious illness than previous strains.