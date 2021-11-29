World

Swedish Parliament Elects Social Democrat Leader as New PM, Again

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -
Sweden’s Parliament, the Riksdag building, at night.

The Swedish Parliament for the second time in less than a week elected Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson as the new Prime Minister on Monday, leaving the country’s first female premier to navigate a fragmented and fraught political landscape.

The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after a junior coalition partner abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.

Andersson will now form a minority government only consisting of her own party.