Report: Hamas ‘Furious’ Over Alleged Egyptian Efforts to Aid Israel in Indirect Talks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 9:00 am |

Streaks of lights are seen from Ashkelon as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in May. (Reuters/ Amir Cohen)

The Hamas terror group is furious with Egyptian mediators and believes that Cairo is cooperating with Israel’s foot-dragging on efforts to reach a deal for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip and a more permanent ceasefire with the terrorist group, according to a report in the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

The newspaper, which has close ties to Hamas, quoted a senior terrorist official as accusing Egypt of “not meeting even 5% of the commitments made to us at the end of the Saif al-Quds operation [the Hamas term for Operation Guardian of the Walls in May].”

According to the report, the Egyptians are dragging out talks with Hamas to lessen the demands the organization would make in a future deal with Israel for a prisoner exchange deal that would see the return of Israeli captives Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed and the remains of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Hy”d, who were killed in 2014’s Operation Protective Edge.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets reported Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Ramallah to discuss joint regional issues as well as the Palestinian leader’s upcoming meeting with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha.