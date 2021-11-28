Recommendation to End Rav Yosef’s Court Tenure Rejected

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:04 pm |

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

An immediate threat to Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef’s tenure as a judge on the Supreme Rabbinical Court has been thwarted, as Religious Services Minister Ya’akov Avitan (Shas) unequivocally rejected the recommendation of the head of the Civil Service to remove him from the position, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Retired judge Uri Shoham, now heading the Civil Service, had recommended sanctioning Rav Yosef on the grounds that his refusal to accept a Reform demand for rabbinical accreditation for women was not acceptable. Shoham’s recommendation was issued in response to a complaint filed by the Israel Religious Action Center of the Reform Movement in July following Rav Yosef’s comments on the matter.

Rav Yosef said that he would suspend the entire Chief Rabbinate qualifications examination system if the High Court ruled that such accreditation must be given.

“Nothing will help the Reform, they made a fake Torah, everything with them is fake, so I sent a letter to [Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit [saying] I will not in any way make an exam for women and if they force me I will shut down the entire Chief Rabbinate qualifications examination system,” he wrote.

Shoham said that declaring his readiness to openly defy the High Court was unacceptable for a rabbinical court judge.

Avitan, who serves as chairman of the Committee for the Appointment of Rabbinical Judges, rejected Shoham’s recommendation however in a sharply worded letter on Monday.“ A decision to discipline a rabbinical court judge, and especially a chief rabbi of Israel, because of comments of a halachic [Jewish law] nature resulting from the very nature and character of his position, cannot stand up to any public test,” wrote the minister to Shoham.

Avitan said that as chief rabbi Yosef is entitled to give his opinion and response to questions on Jewish law.

“It is unthinkable that the chief rabbi will be stopped from fulfilling his duty to express his opinion on Jewish law on matters which he must determine, or will be prevented from acting to prevent the distancing of Jews from the values of Torah and the commandments,” said Avitan.