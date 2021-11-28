Pollster Advises Bennett to Bear Right

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3:09 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presides over the weekly cabinet meeting, with seasonal delights on the table, Sunday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The Yamina party’s private pollster has advised it to try to hold on to its right-wing base, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing party sources.

American pollster George Birnbaum submitted to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett an 80-page analysis which found that despite coalescing with center, left and Arab parties, Yamina has retained a right-wing constituency and should seek to consolidate it.

Recent polls have shown Yamina in single digits, and at risk of failing to clear the electoral threshold in the next elections, and party members are reportedly urging him to spend more time on politics now that the state budget has passed.

Chanukah is a highly politicized time in Israel, with politicians holding rallies and attending candle-lighting ceremonies around the country.

Chanukah terminology is invoked in the partisan exchanges.

Likud MK Miri Regev denounced Yamina ministers Ayelet Shaked and Matan Kahana “Hellenizers in the army of Antiochus.”

Yamina MK Amichai Chikli called left-wing protesters against President Herzog’s candle-lighting at Maaras Hamachpeleh Hellenists.

Shas MK Moshe Abutbul said the current government’s anti-religious agenda made him “miss the days of Antiochus.”