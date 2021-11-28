Poll Shows Yamina with 4, New Hope Gone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to a Cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

The coalition’s flagship party Yamina would drop nearly out of sight if elections were held now, from 7 seats in the Knesset currently to 4, barely enough to clear the 3.4% electoral threshold that would enable it to maintain a parliamentary presence.

According to the poll, conducted by Direct Polls and released by Channel 14 Sunday evening, Likud would rise from 30 to 35 seats, staying on top; Yesh Atid would go up from 17 to 19; Blue and White would keep its 8 seats; Labor was seen getting 7 and Meretz 4.

Yisrael Beytenu would retained its 7; Religious Zionism would add one to 7; Joint Arab List 7, Ra’am would increase from 4 to 6.

The chareidi parties held steady: Shas with 9, United Torah Judaism at 7.

The New Hope party, which won 6 seats in the March elections, would miss the threshold and not return to the Knesset.

The results would still not be decisive in terms of forming a government. The pro-Netanyahu bloc would have 58 seats; the coalition would have only 55, with the Joint List staying out.