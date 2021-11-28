Omicron Airport Rules to Start at Midnight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:01 pm |

An arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Sunday. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

As of midnight Sunday, a new set of rules will take effect at Ben Gurion Airport in the government’s effort to contain the Omicron variant:

In order to stem the spread of the virus, public transportation serving the airport will only be allowed to drop off passengers; those arriving from abroad will have to take private cars or taxis to their in-country destination.

All those arriving from overseas will have to quarantine for at least three days.

People coming in from “red” countries with high infection rates will be directed to quarantine in special hotels. Others will be allowed to return home to isolate.

“The idea is that those in quarantine won’t be able to take public transportation from the airport,” Health Ministry head Nachman Ash told Army Radio. “Everyone will need to take a car or a taxi by themselves or with family.”