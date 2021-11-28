Officer-Involved Shooting Snarls Traffic on Triborough

NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm |

A New York State trooper was struck by a vehicle on the RFK Triborough Bridge Sunday afternoon, possibly after pulling over a motorist. The officer shot his gun at the vehicle but nobody was injured by gunfire.

The incident occurred just before 1:00 pm on the bridge’s Manhattan span, State Police said in a statement.

The trooper suffered minor injuries. The New York Post reports that nobody was injured by the gunfire, and that video from the scene shows two males being placed under arrest. NY1 reports that two other police officers and four civilians were also hospitalized in connection with the incident, though the nature of their injuries is unclear.

All northbound lanes were closed initially; the northbound right lane has since opened. The NYPD is warning motorists to expect heavy traffic in the area, as the closure is exacerbating what is usually a high-traffic Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.