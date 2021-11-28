Community

Gallery: Candle Lighting Around the World

By Hamodia Staff

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein lighting the first Chanukah candle in his home. (Shuki Lerrer)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog lights the candles on the first night of Chanukah, in Chevron, November 28, 2021. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog attends a ceremony on the first night of Chanukah, in Chevron, November 28, 2021. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
Menorah lighting in Russia with Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar.
Rabbi Shlomo Babaev of Uzbekistan lighting the first candle of Chanukah this evening in Tashkent.