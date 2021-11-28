Want up-to-the-
November 28, 2021
November 28, 2021
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"ב
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"ב
Community
Gallery: Candle Lighting Around the World
Gallery: Candle Lighting Around the World
By Hamodia Staff
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"ב
HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein lighting the first Chanukah candle in his home. (Shuki Lerrer)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog lights the candles on the first night of Chanukah, in Chevron, November 28, 2021. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog attends a ceremony on the first night of Chanukah, in Chevron, November 28, 2021. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
Menorah lighting in Russia with Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar.
https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2021/11/28115106/WhatsApp-Video-2021-11-28-at-11.01.34.mp4
Rabbi Shlomo Babaev of Uzbekistan lighting the first candle of Chanukah this evening in Tashkent.
Harav Yekusiel Yehudah Bittersfeld, Zt”l