Amir Peretz Appointed Chairman of Israel Aerospace Despite Inexperience

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:35 pm |

Amir Peretz, who was appointed on Sunday to head Israel Aerospace Industries. (Sraya Diamant/FLASH90)

Former Labor party leader Amir Peretz has been appointed chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries despite opposition from an advisory panel due to his lack of qualifications, Globes reported on Sunday.

The cabinet voted to endorse the nomination by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, even though the Gilor Senior Appointments Advisory Committee had recommended against it because they said Peretz lacked the appropriate experience.

Peretz, 69, has spent most of his public life on social and economic issues, but his experience has not been limited to those areas. He served as Minister of Economy in the previous government; mayor of Sderot before becoming a Knesset Member for the Labor party in 1988. He has previously served as Head of the Histadrut Trade Union movement, Minister of Defense, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Labor Party. He was also was an early advocate of the Iron Dome program despite widespread opposition based on estimates that it was not viable scientifically.

During the cabinet discussions, Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman said, “I have a problem with the Gilor Committee. The committee is confused and I ask the prime minister to intervene on the matter. Does it sound logical that the committee sends a letter responding to the Minister of Defense. Have you ever heard of such a thing? Are they claiming that the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance have flawed judgment?”

So far, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office has released no comment.