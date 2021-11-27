BREAKING: Israel to Bar All Foreigners for 14 Days

YESUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:54 pm |

Israel on Saturday night said it would institute severe new travel restrictions due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Foreign visitors from any country will be banned, making Israel the first country to shut its borders completely in response to the variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days.

Officials hope that within that period there will be more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa and has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Israelis entering the country, including those who are vaccinated, will be required to quarantine, Bennett said. The ban will take effect at midnight Sunday night.

The Shin Bet domestic security agency’s phone-tracking technology will be used to locate carriers of the new variant in order to curb its transmission to others, the statement said.

Israel has so far confirmed one case of the variant and seven suspected cases.

The variant, which since first being detected in South Africa has also been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Italy, Germany and Britain, has sparked global concern and a wave of travel curbs, although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally.

It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant’s mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

Israelis returning from “red” countries, even if they are vaccinated vaccinated, will have to quarantine in a coronavirus hotel, until the result of the test in Ben Gurion. If the result is negative, they can continue home isolation (alone only) for a week, with another negative test on the seventh day. Those who are positive, will stay in the hotel until recovery.

Vaccinated Israelis who return from any country will be subject to isolation for 72 hours, with a first test on landing as usual and another negative test after 72 hours. Unvaccinated Israelis will have to undergo a full two-week isolation with an option to shorten to seven days subject to a negative test.

Subject to the consent of the Attorney General a background check will be performed on anyone who is found to be verified as potentially infected in order to locate the contacts with them.

Below is a list of red countries:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, ESwatini, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.