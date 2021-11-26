Disgust After the Kever of the Rosh Yeshivah Harav Shteinman, Zt”l, Was Desecrated

BNEI BRAK -

Friday, November 26, 2021 at 5:04 am |

The desecrated kever of Harav Shteinman, zt”l. (BHOL)

Mispallelim who arrived Friday at the Bnei Brak cemetery were shocked and disgusted to discover that the kever of the late Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib Shteinman, zt”l, was desecrated in a most shocking way by pouring black tar on the matzeivah and the words of his name.

A number of people who saw to the horrific desecration called the municipality and reported the horrific desecration of the kever just days before the fourth yahrtzeit day of the Rosh Yeshivah, on Erev Chanukah.

Mayor of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, said: “Like all of Klal Yisrael, we were horrified to discover the heinous act done with the desecration of the kever of Maran Harav Shteinman, zt”l. A criminal act committed by heartless rioters. At the same time, I will hold talks with police, in order to make sure that they do everything possible to find the preparators as soon as possible and prosecute them. ”

In order to prevent recurring scenes, Mayor Rabbi Rubinstein instructed the municipal to place cameras that would record what happens near the kever to a security company that would monitor what was happening.