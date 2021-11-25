Uproar as Harav Yitzchak Yosef Forbidden to Express Halachic Opinion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 9:30 am |

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

An outrageous decision of the Ombudsman for Complaints Against the Judges released Thursday has caused an uproar in the chareidi and religious community in Israel and abroad, with the public upset at the bizayon haTorah of the Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef.

The Comptroller has said that the Rishon LeTzion Harav Yosef is not allowed to express his opinion on matters that are actually under his authority: conversions and kashrus, which are both now being dealt with in the Knesset.

The Comptroller also recommended Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to reprimand Harav Yosef for expressing his opinion against religious reforms promoted by the government, and recommends the removal of the Chief Rabbi from his position as Dayan.