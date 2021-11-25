Report: Morocco Mulls Buying Israeli Radar, Drones, Jets Upgrade

YERUSHALAYIM -

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives to meet with Morocco’s defense administration minister, Abdellatif Loudiyi, in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)

Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems, and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Kan News reported on Thursday after the countries signed a defense pact.

Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in Rabat to sign the memorandum of understanding, said in an op-ed published by two local newspapers that it would help the countries fend off “extremist terror as well as border and air threats.”

Gantz and Moroccan Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a historic Defense Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday that “provides a solid framework that formalizes defense relations between the countries and establishes a foundation that will support any future cooperation.”