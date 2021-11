YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 4:35 am |

The menorah being brought to the Kosel. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)

On Wednesday, the menorah traditionally used on Chanukah was brought to the Kosel plaza. Its height is more than 6 feet and its width is about 6 feet. Its weight is estimated to be one ton and it takes seven months to assemble it.

Every night during Chanukah, a hadlakah will be held at the Kosel with Rabbanim and public figures.