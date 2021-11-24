Traffic Police on Alert Over Thanksgiving Weekend

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:41 am |

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York state police will participate in a special traffic safety initiative over the weekend, in anticipation of Thanksgiving.

“As we look ahead to celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, many of us will be spending time on the road and it’s critical we do everything we can to ensure that holiday travel can be done safely,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This year, make the responsible choice.”

In an effort to ease travel traffic, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects will be suspended Wednesday through Monday.

State police will expand regular patrols to focus on spotting and stopping potentially impaired drivers.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend law enforcement issued 7,406 tickets for speeding and 627 tickets for distracted driving.