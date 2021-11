YERUSHALAYIM -

A machine at a metalworking factory exploded in Beit Shemesh’s Har Tov industrial zone on Wednesday morning, sparking a fire.

Police came and evacuated people in the area and provided assistance for emergency first responders.

Three workers were rushed to Hadasah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim in critical condition, and are suffering from extensive burns on their bodies. A fourth worker was also injured and is listed in mild to moderate condition.