Syria Reports Fourth Israeli Attack This Month

DAMASCUS, Syria (Reuters) -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 4:12 am |

Smoke rises in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 30, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

An Israeli air strike in Syria killed two people and wounded seven others including six soldiers on Wednesday, Syrian state media said, in the fourth Israeli attack reported by Syria this month.

An IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s war.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the two people killed were civilians. A third civilian was seriously wounded, it said.

Syrian air defences had responded to the “Israeli air aggression” and shot down most of the missiles, it said.

Citing its correspondent, SANA said the air defences had fired on hostile targets in “the skies of the city of Homs”.

The attack caused “some material damage”, SANA added, without saying what had been struck.

Last week, Syrian state TV said Israel had launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Syrian state media also reported Israeli attacks on Nov. 8 and Nov. 3.