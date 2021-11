MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Syrian armed forces destroyed 10 of 12 missiles fired by Israeli F-16 fighter jets towards Syrian territory, RIA news agency cited a Russian senior military officer as saying on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, rear-admiral Vadim Kulit said the guided missiles were destroyed by Russian Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S complexes last night.

He said six F-16 fighters launched the strikes on Syria’s Homs province from Lebanon’s airspace, while one Syrian serviceman was injured.