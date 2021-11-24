New Chareidi Neighborhood Approved in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:15 am |

The abandoned Atarot Airport, in the north of Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yerushalayim Municipality approved Wednesday in a committee meeting of the Planning and Construction Committee a huge new neighborhood for the chareidi community.

The neighborhood will be built on the abandoned airport in Atarot, on an area of ​​1,243 dunams. Alongside the apartments, commercial areas, hotels and public buildings were also allocated.

Acting Mayor and Chairman of the Planning and Building Committee Rabbi Eliezer Rauchberger, who has worked hard in recent years to promote the project with dedication and professionalism, said Mayor Moshe Lion has kept his commitments.

“We worked hard to outline the neighborhood, take care of the needs of the chareidi public and make sure the plans fit the chareidi sector, both to have sukkos in the apartments and larger apartments and public areas to suit the chareidi sector. I thank the mayor and all the professional staff for their hard work. This is a historic day for Yerushalayim.”

After the plan was approved by the local committee, the plans passed to the district committee. With the approval of the historic plan in the local committee, the chareidi council members burst into applause along with the mayor.

Mayor Moshe Lion said: “This is a historic day for Yerushalayim. Half a century ago, the chareidi neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo was established, and since then no real neighborhood has been established for the chareidi sector. I am happy and excited for the chareidi public.

“Not only because I signed it in the coalition agreements, but because it is my moral and ethical duty for the chareidi sector, which is a significant part of the city of Yerushalayim, and deserves no less than what other sectors deserve.”