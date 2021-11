Malley: U.S. Won’t Stand Idly by If Iran Gets ‘Too Close’ to Bomb

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

The United States will not stand idly by if Iran gets “too close” to a nuclear weapon, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in interview excerpts released on Wednesday ahead of next week’s resumption of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

“If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly by,” he told National Public Radio in an interview, according to excerpts released by the U.S. broadcaster. He did not explain what “too close” meant nor did he detail U.S. options in that case.