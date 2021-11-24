Lapid to Meet With Leaders of U.K., France Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:26 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly to Europe next week to hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on the resumption of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and on bilateral ties.

Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over a return to the 2015 JCPOA are set to resume next Monday, Nov. 29.

Lapid will take off Sunday morning for London, and will hold meetings on Monday with his British counterpart Liz Truss and Johnson.

On Tuesday, Lapid will meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, followed by his sit-down with Macron.

He is expected to return to Israel next Wednesday morning.