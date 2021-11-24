Israel Allowing Tourists to Take Rapid Antigen Test in Country of Departure

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 5:08 pm |

Travelers departing for Israel will now be able to get a COVID-19 rapid antigen test in a foreign country and no longer require a PCR test, the Coronavirus Cabinet announced on Wednesday night.

The antigen test can be done “up to 24 hours before departure, as an alternative to the current situation (undergoing a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure for Israel),” according to a statement from the Israel General Press Office.

The decision to update the directive was made by ministerial vote in a conference call on Wednesday.