Health Officials: Nearly 40% of Israel’s Active COVID Patients Are Below Age 12

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 4:33 am |

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for Israeli children seen at a temporary testing station in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Nearly 40% of Israel’s active coronavirus patients are below the age of 12, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry’s data, out of 6,505 Israelis currently ill with the disease, 2,574 are children.

The ministry also said that 603 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday. After 82,309 COVID tests were conducted, the infection rate now stands at 0.74%, similar to the figure reported the previous day.

Out of 174 Israelis hospitalized for coronavirus, 124 are in serious condition, with 81 connected to ventilators. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,178 Israelis have succumbed to the disease.

Against the backdrop of resurging COVID-19 morbidity and the launch of Israel’s vaccine drive for children aged five to 11, the Coronavirus Cabinet convened on Tuesday evening for the first time in almost two months and ruled to leave existing curbs on public gatherings in place for two more weeks.