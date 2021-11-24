All 3 Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

(AP) -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1:59 pm |

A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, file)

All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday.

The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup.

Travis McMichael has been found guilty on all nine charges in the jogger’s death. Greg McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder but guilty of all other charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit felony. Bryan was acquitted of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and aggravated assault, but found guilty of all other charges, including three other felony murder counts, one aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit felony.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors didn’t argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. All three defendants are white.