YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:08 am |

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Rol. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Belgium has decided to begin labeling products made in Yehudah and Shomron as coming from “settlements,” and will warn companies of human rights abuses being carried out in the region, Walla News reported Wednesday.

In response to this decision, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Rol canceled his meetings with officials in Brussels slated for later in the day on Wednesday.