Lapid Sends Message to Turkey Slamming Hamas Support

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 4:10 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS)

Following the discovery of the Hamas terrorist network in Yehudah and Shomron and in East Yerushalayim, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sent a message to Turkey.

“Hamas’ offices in Istanbul need to be shut down,” he said. “We need to prevent these despicable terrorist activities against Israeli civilians anywhere and always.

“It isn’t just Israel’s duty to act against Hamas terror; it’s the duty of the entire international community. The countries of the world need to act just as Great Britain did and outlaw Hamas. I wish to send a message of appreciation to the security forces for their decisive action to prevent Hamas terror,” the Israeli foreign minister added

Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government granted Turkish citizenship to senior Hamas members, allowing them to thus travel freely and plot terrorist attacks against Jewish targets worldwide.

Seven operatives whose base of operations is Turkey received Turkish citizenship and passports. A further five are in the process of receiving them.