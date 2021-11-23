Gantz Goes to Morocco to Sign Defense Deals

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 3:01 pm |

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, speaking at a conference in Herzliya on Tuesday before departing for Morocco. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz left for Morocco on Tuesday, where he is set to sign several defense agreements.

Just before boarding an El Al plane to the capital Rabat, Gantz mentioned that his visit will be “a touch historic,” as he will be the first Israeli defense minister to make a state visit to the country.

He is scheduled in Rabat for meetings with senior officials, including his counterpart the Moroccan defense minister, foreign minister, the chief of its armed forces and others.

“We will strengthen our ties,” said Gantz.