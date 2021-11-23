David Bennett Says Covid Shot Didn’t Hurt

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accompanies his 9-year-old son David, one of the first in the country’s 5-11 age group to get a covid shot, Tuesday. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister once again enlisted one of his family members to launch a coronavirus vaccination campaign, on Tuesday.

David Bennett, 9, was escorted to a vaccination clinic by his father, who said:

“Today we are starting the nationwide campaign to vaccinate children, first of all to safeguard our children. David was just vaccinated. This safeguards both children and parents, and the entire State of Israel,” the elder Bennett said. “It works, it’s safe and I call on all Israeli parents to come and have their children vaccinated.”

In previous coronavirus waves, the prime minister had his mother and a daughter receive shots publicly to help promote the campaign. Bennett himself has also been vaccinated.

The number of daily infections in the general population have been relatively low for the last few weeks, but significantly higher among children. Kids aged 5 to 11 account for nearly half of the active cases.

The Pfizer-Biotech shot, just arrived in the country, with half the adult dosage, is aimed specifically at the 5-11 age group.

Prompted by his father to make a little speech, David Bennett said that it was “so that children don’t get sick with the coronavirus and they don’t infect their parents.”

“It didn’t hurt, it was nothing. It just looked like it was going to hurt,” he s