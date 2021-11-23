Budget of the Religious Services Council for 2021 Approved

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:38 am |

After two years without a budget, the Finance Committee approved Tuesday the budget of the Religious Services Council for 2021.

Shlomo Tanami, chairman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said:” I would like to thank Minister Matan Kahana and CEO Shimon Matuk who kept the Religious Services Council budget and prevented cuts in the ministry’s budget. The budget will allow the work to continue in the services in the Religious Services Council.”

As part of the budget, the Finance Committee approved the recommendations of the professional team to determine the special amount of participation in the budget expenditures of the religious councils. The committee was composed of representatives of the ministers of finance, interior and religious services.

A review of the data submitted to the Finance Committee shows that in most of the religious councils the local authority’s participation percentage has been maintained and the total budget has not changed.